BGaming expands in Belgium with Starcasino

Press release.- BGaming is reaching new player audiences across Belgium in partnership with popular online operator Starcasino.

BGaming’s standout portfolio is now live with Starcasino in the country, with releases such as Burning Chilli X, Elvis Frog and Fruit Million set to increase player engagement and retention.

Starcasino is one of Belgium’s most established online casinos with more than 10 years of experience in the market. It hosts more than 6,000 casino games from 120 markets. By partnering with BGaming, the operator will successfully achieve its goal of adding extra value for players and creating new gaming experiences.

BGaming has enjoyed sustained global growth this year after entering Armenia and Slovakia recently. With this partnership, the studio reinforces its dominant position as a leading global provider.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “As we continue to push beyond expectations and deliver world-class entertainment in key markets, Starcasino is the ideal partner. Its leading position and rich history in the Belgium market will ensure BGaming’s ambitious portfolio reaches as many players as possible in this growing market.”

S. Maene, marketing director at Starcasino, said: “We are delighted to work with BGaming to deliver their bold and imaginative games to our players. With many striking releases in their present line-up and roadmap, we look forward to delivering more exciting gameplay to our players.”