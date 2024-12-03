Veikkaus launches live casino offering ahead of Finnish gambling opening 

Veikkaus will have to compete with private gaming operators from 2026.

The state-controlled gambling operator has launched its first live casino products.

Finland.- Veikkaus, Finland’s state-controlled gambling monopoly, continues to expand its range of products as the country prepares to open its online gambling market to regulated competition. The operator has launched its first live casino offerings with longstanding partner Playtech.

Playtech already provides Veikkaus with online casino, online poker, retail VLT machines and its casino management system. It’s now become the operator’s first live casino supplier following regulatory approval.

The live casino is presented by Finnish-speaking dealers and includes games such as Mega Fire Blaze Roulette, exclusive Veikkaus-branded blackjack and roulette tables and game shows adventures Beyond Wonderland, Spin a Win, and The Greatest Cards Show.

Playtech commercial director Fredrik Sylvander said: “We are thrilled to have completed the launch with Veikkaus, marking a significant milestone in our successful partnership.

“We take pride in supporting Veikkaus in delivering a premium live gaming experience through our state-of-the-art studio and exclusive game offerings. Leveraging our expertise and market knowledge, we have crafted a tailored Live offering that meets the needs of the Finnish market and provides an unparalleled gaming experience for Veikkaus’ customers.

“We are excited to have started this new chapter and to continue supporting Veikkaus in achieving their vision in live casino.”

The future of gambling in Finland

Meanwhile, the government hopes to launch competitive regulated gambling in Finland in 2026. Its proposed regulatory framework has been submitted to the European Commission for feedback earlier than initially expected.

A key change in the final draft is that commercial gambling operators will be allowed to offer betting on horseracing. The government was initially considering keeping the vertical as a monopoly activity. After listening to feedback from stakeholders in the sector, Finland’s Ministry of the Interior said it would provide support to the sector via the state budget.

The plan is to split Veikkaus into at least two separate businesses: its commercial offering and its national lottery operation, which will remain a monopoly. Some figures in the government are in favour of selling off the commercial side of the operator.

Veikkaus has been in contract negotiations with employees. It reported a drop in gross gaming revenue (GGR) of 21 per cent in H1.