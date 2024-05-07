BGaming donates to Brazilian art institute in support of creative children’s projects

As part of its “When Art Meets Gaming” project, BGaming has collaborated with several local artists.

Press release.- BGaming has bolstered its ongoing commitment to grassroots arts by making donations to the A7MA Galeria Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which supports children’s creative development.

As part of its “When Art Meets Gaming” project, BGaming has collaborated with several local artists to create murals for industry events over the last year. For SiGMA Americas in April, the studio also chose to give back to the host city by funding art projects for children.

BGaming made a donation to support three charity initiatives. A portion was donated to coordinate a visit to the A7MA Gallery, where children from the Felicidarte Project took a tour of the popular tourist attraction “Batman’s Alley” and learnt about the art. Later, A7MA funded an activity where children were invited to transform the facades of their homes into colourful murals.

Another part of the donation was allocated to renovations for Felicidarte Project’s warehouse space, to revamp the area so it can invite school groups each week and distribute food to the underprivileged areas.

The significant charitable push follows a successful SiGMA Americas in Sao Paulo from April 23 to 26, where BGaming collaborated with the artistic duo, Clandestinos Art, to reinterpret BGaming’s iconic game heroes, and create a limited edition merchandise collection, branded gifts and their stand design.

See also: BGaming has teamed up with Wow Vegas to create its latest title WOW Elvis Frog Trueways

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “At BGaming, it brings us so much joy to see our donations promoting art among the young people of Sao Paulo. As we have proven over the past year with our ‘Art Meets Gaming’ project, creativity unites us all and we were delighted to hear how much the children enjoyed the activities provided. We can’t wait to hear about these budding artist’s creations in the future.”

Marcos Ramos Enivo, artist and counsellor at A7MA Galeria Institute, added: “We are grateful to BGaming for their support of our work at A7MA. The activities exceeded our expectations, with 47 artists present and 46 facades revitalised by the children. It was an absolute success. People in the favelas who are sometimes invisible to the government can now feel seen, recognised and valued.”