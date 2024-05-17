BGaming debuts in Africa with Premier Bet

Through this collaboration, BGaming has delivered a selection of its games to Premier Bet’s platform.

Press release.- BGaming has signed a multi-brand content deal with African licenced operator Premier Bet, marking another major market entry.

Through this new collaboration, BGaming has delivered a selection of its games to Premier Bet’s platform. Titles such as Fruit Million, Wild Cash X9990, Bonanza Billion, Aztec Clusters and Merge Up are all available to the operator’s registered players across several African markets.

Premier Bet dates back to 1997 and currently operates in 17 countries on the continent. It is one of Africa’s biggest betting companies, offering gaming and business opportunities to people across the west, east, centre and south of the continent.

Africa has always been an epicentre for innovation and resilience, and one industry exemplifying its dynamism in recent years is gambling. This latest market expansion demonstrates BGaming’s exponential global growth and lays the foundations for further success in the thriving region.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “BGaming continues to penetrate international igaming markets, with its fresh approach to online casino proving a hit with a wide demographic of players. With this partnership, we have added some of our most appealing titles to Premier Bet’s games line-up as it seeks to expand its player base.”

Karen Hope, director of Casino at Premier Bet, added: “We are pleased to partner with BGaming to drive this next phase of Premier Bet’s development across several key African markets. The studio’s vibrant games add variety to our casino games collection.”