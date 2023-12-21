BGaming celebrates 2023 fuelled by streaming and customisation success

The iGaming content provider has doubled all its goals for the year.

Press release.- Popular iGaming content provider BGaming has doubled all targets for 2023 – after a stellar year featuring AI-powered slots, record streamer engagement and impressive customisation results.

BGaming has reported a 95% increase in global gaming revenue (GGR), 102% increase in bets placed, more than 80% boost in the sum of bets and launches in more than 400 new casinos. Fuelling this growth, BGaming has seen its team grow from 120 to 200 employees.

A highlight of the year was the creative studio’s customisation expertise, which saw the distribution of more than 100 games, including exclusive releases like Doddy and Hadzy for Stake.com, and Betsson Plinko for Betsson. BGaming’s partnership with Blaze Casino saw the operator report up to 80% growth in GGR from games analysed.

Overall, the games developer released 36 new titles, including Bone Bonanza with exciting new mathematics, Beast Band, with a random Multiplier feature, and Merge Up, which introduced unique merging mechanics. Top performers, Gemhalla, Dice Bonanza, Mice and Magic Wonder Spin and Sweet Rush Megaways™, further boosted player engagement.

BGaming’s commitment to creativity and staying on trend continued, as AI contributed to 90% of the development of huge hits Alien Fruits and Wild Chicago, while a new type of game Scratch Alpaca, captured the imaginations of audiences.

After continuing global expansion, including into new regions, Greece, Romania, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico and Spain, among others, BGaming also announced partnerships with the likes of Casimba Games, Playtech, Salsa Technology and Betvictor.

Maria Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “BGaming has continued to outdo itself and grown massively throughout 2023. We faced new challenges and celebrated many unforgettable milestones.

“BGaming’s achievement in the realm of streaming is something that stands out for us. We reached more than 16 million players each month and were awarded seventh place in Casinolytics’ stats. More than 75% of all streamers worldwide have streamed our content, making us third in LatAm in terms of reach.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “This year, BGaming has been focusing on standing out in the saturated market, with so many talent studios producing engaging content.

“As a result, we have delivered numerous outstanding projects that have taken our studio to a new level, including our artistic collaborations at ICE London, SBC Barcelona, and SiGMA Malta, something we will continue into next year.”

BGaming continues its creative project When Art Meets Gaming next year and will attend ICE London 2024 on Stand N8-120, between 6th and 8th February 2024.