Better Change brings positive play to Pitch! @RTG London

London’s debut Regulating the Game conference in September 2023 aims to foster industry collaboration, innovation, and ethical leadership, drawing international industry experts for impactful discussions.

Press release.- September 2023 will see London’s first Regulating the Game conference as the hugely successful Sydney event grapples with public policy challenges, cultivates curiosity and critical thinking, contests ideas, shares insights and motivates an appetite for continuous improvement and regulatory and sector leadership.

Regulating the Game brings together industry leaders from across the globe to share expert content, facilitate discussion, build collaboration, encourage critical thinking, and highlight innovative ideas and technologies that uplift capability, inspire compliance, and realise efficiency and better outcomes for consumers and industry.

United by a shared purpose to educate and empower people, Better Change works as part of the regulated gambling industry to build confidence and expertise in people who want to build great careers in an industry they are as proud to work in as we are ourselves. Better Change represents the majority of people who gamble.

Positively reinforcing the behaviours that keep gambling enjoyable and safe, whilst being cognisant of the issues that gambling can cause. Providing support to those for whom gambling has become harmful and protecting against the consequences of further escalation of harm.

Paul Newson, director of Regulating the Game, said: “Pitch! @RTG London is our first event of this kind and we are excited by the tremendous response and look forward to showcasing leading-edge products and ideas and acknowledging innovation in the sector.

“Pitch! is a key networking event during the conference and has generated a terrific buzz with strong interest to secure a pitch. Make sure you don’t miss out on this inaugural event and secure your conference tickets now.”

Rob Mabbett, engagement director, Better Change, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to pitch @RTG London and be a part of this important event.

“The regulation of gambling globally needs to take into account the needs of those who consume gambling, ensuring those who play do so safely but also have fun! Better Change brings together a wealth of industry and regulatory experience combined with knowledge of player protection and treatment for gambling addiction.

Through our experience, we promote positive play, a concept designed to keep people safe without diminishing the customer experience as well as recognising the industry’s need to meet their commercial objectives. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Pitches! already announced include Devon Dalbock GLI’s chief operating officer, Earle G. Hall ceo and founder AXES.ai, Maris Catania, Safer Gambling Consultant, SGCertified, Tony Walker, Head of Financial Services & Gambling at Armalytix, Robin Paine and Laura Bedborough of ClientScan, and Shelley Langan-Newton, CEO of the tech company SQR Group Limited with the final pitches to be announced shortly.

Application for Pitch! London are now closed and the final Pitch! candidate will be announced shortly. Further information can be found at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg

Applications for Pitch! @RTG Sydney running 10 – 15 March 2024 are now open. Regulating the Game is inviting applications from organisations and individuals interested in delivering short quickfire pitches to stimulate innovation, inspire compliance and showcase ethical leadership as part of this exciting networking event. To submit an application or for more information head to the website and submit your pitch now! Further information can be found at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg