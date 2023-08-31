Betsson launches flagship sportsbook in Denmark

The operator’s Betsson sportsbook joins its existing NordicBet offering.

Denmark.- The Swedish gambling operator Betsson AB has launched its self-named sportsbook in Denmark, rebranding its casino.dk offering. The company is already well-established in the market with its NordicBet brand, but says the new launch is part of a global expansion strategy.

NordicBet has a two-year sponsorship deal with Denmark’s top football division, the NordicBet Liga. It may seem strange for it to introduce another brand that will compete, but the company is focusing on scaling the Betsson name and product.

CCO Ronni Hartvig said: “Denmark has always been an important market for us. By consolidating our operations under the unified Betsson brand, we aim to harness the power of consistency, scalability, and synergy.

“This rebranding approach empowers us to further optimise resources, cultivate a cohesive brand identity, and extend positive impact through diverse marketing initiatives and global partnerships.”

Introducing the Betsson name in more markets means it can scale brand recognition and focus branding campaigns on multiple markets. Last week, it launched a new campaign, “A bet makes the difference”, focusing on the entertainment side of betting.

Betsson expansion

In June, Betsson announced that it would enter the Belgian market by buying the sports betting and gaming operator Betfirst Group for €120m. It also reached a deal to partner with Groupe Partouche to offer online casino in the country, giving it one of the biggest presences in Belgium’s online gambling market.

However, last month Betsson said it had withdrawn its application for an online gambling licence in the Netherlands because of “significant delays” in approval of the application.

Betsson announced the decision to withdraw its application in its Q2 results report. It said it had considered resource allocations and its “attractive” project pipeline in other markets. It said it may reapply for a Dutch licence at a future date.

Betsson reported “record-breaking” quarterly results, with Q2 revenue reaching €237m, a rise of 27 per cent on 2022. It said that “revenue from locally regulated markets where Betsson pays betting duties increased by 32 per cent to €86m”.