Betsson launches Betsafe in Ontario

Canada.- Betsson has been granted operator and supplier licences for online gaming in the province of Ontario. It’s launched a B2C offering has just been launched through its Betsafe brand.

Betsafe is offering sports betting and an online casino on the Strive Gaming platform, which is 40 per cent-owned by Betsson. The product offering for Ontario has been localised.

Betsson has also received a supplier licence, which enables it to offer its sportsbook product on a B2B basis to other operators.

Ontario, home to almost 40 per cent of Canada’s 38 million inhabitants, is economically the most important province of the country and the online gaming market in the province is widely expected to become one of the largest in North America.

Pontus Lindwall, president and CEO of Betsson, commented: “We are pleased to obtain the necessary licences to operate with both a B2C and B2B offering in the locally regulated online gaming market in Ontario. We are convinced that there are great opportunities for Betsson in Ontario in both the B2C and B2B channels as we bring a highly competitive offering to the market.”

Ontario igaming wagers hit CAD$11.5bn in Q3

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its third public report of market performance since the province’s online gaming market launched on April 4, 2022. The report covers the third full quarter of market operations, ending on December 30.

Ontarians wagered CAD$11.5bn (CAD) on icasino, mobile sports betting, and online poker wagers, representing a 91 per cent increase over the previous quarter. Revenue for the period was CA$457m, a 71 per cent increase over Q2.