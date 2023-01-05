Betsson closes Casino Winner

The online gambling site previously targeted the Netherlands before the regulation of igaming.

Sweden.- Betsson has closed its online gaming brand Casino Winner. The site previously targeted the Dutch market but has been blocking customers in the Netherlands since the launch of the country’s regulated online gambling market in October 2021.

The site was operated through Betsson’s MGA-licensed Corona Ltd, which also operates Loyal Casino. The two sites, which Betsson acquired in 2014, were previously known as Kroon Casino and Oranje Casino. Betsson bought them from three entrepreneurs for €130m expecting the re-regulation of gaming in the Netherlands, but it took seven years for regulation to enter force.

Betsson said that although Casino Winner also served other markets, it had decided to close the brand in order to fulfil the requirements for it to be able to enter the Dutch market. The KSA has yet to approve a licence for Betsson but it’s expected that the closure of Casino Winner may take the operator closer to gaining approval.

Casino Winner had been rebranded from Kroon Casino since the Dutch gaming regulator de Kansspelautoriteit had identified the name – the Dutch word for crown – as a sign that it was targeting the Dutch market before it opened. The operator was fined as a result.

