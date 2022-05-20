BetSaracen selects PayNearMe’s payments platform

Arkansas’ Saracen Casino Resort has chosen MoneyLine’s payments solution for its new online sports betting app.

US.- Saracen Casino Resort, in Arkansas, has chosen MoneyLine, the payments solution from PayNearMe, as the wagering platform for its new online sports betting app, BetSaracen.

The MoneyLine platform allows speedier deposits using convenient payment types including PayPal and other digital currency solutions. PayNearMe operates in 19 US states, following its licence approval in Arkansas.

Carlton Saffa, chief market officer at Saracen Casino Resort, said: “With MoneyLine, we are giving our players the option of the fastest and most convenient way to make deposits using their favourite digital payment types or cash at participating retail locations in Arkansas.

“Additionally, MoneyLine’s integration with Amelco, BetSaracen’s sports betting platform, makes it easy to provide our players with additional deposit and withdrawal channels in the future, including the forthcoming ability to make real-time, cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs.”

Leighton Webb, PayNearMe’s vice president and general manager of igaming and sports betting, added: “We’re excited to offer our best-in-class iGaming payments platform to Arkansas operators and partner with Saracen to deliver player-preferred tender types, including PayPal, Venmo and cash.

“We look forward to being able to further expand their payment options as they grow, while helping them manage costs and maximize revenue.”

Saracen Casino in Arkansas launches sports betting app

After a delay of a couple of months delay, Saracen Casino Resort in Arkansas launched its mobile sports betting app a few days ago. BetSaracen is the second platform in Arkansas to accept mobile wagers. Southland Casino Racing’s Betly sportsbook launched on March 5.

Saracen Casino Resort, which is located in Pine Bluff and is owned by the Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma, partnered with Amelco UK of London to develop its betting platform.

