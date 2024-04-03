BetRivers named Nascar race sponsor for Dover Motor Speedway

The firm will be title sponsor for the BetRivers 200.

US.- BetRivers has been named title sponsor for the BetRivers 200 Nascar Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race at Dover Motor Speedway, Delaware, on April 27. It will have an activation team inside the Fan Zone with exclusive offers and will host events for VIP players throughout the race weekend.

BetRivers launched in Delaware March. It is live at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Casino at Delaware Park, and Harrington Raceway and Casino.

Richard Schwartz, chief executive officer of RSI, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Dover Motor Speedway as the title sponsor for this prestigious Nascar event. We have worked in collaboration with the Delaware Lottery to bring this partnership to life. As BetRivers is dedicated to providing top-notch entertainment and experiences, this partnership is a natural fit and we are excited to see this important hometown event grow even bigger as we continue to invest in the community for years to come. The BetRivers 200 will showcase the pinnacle of racing excellence and provide fans with an unmatched spectacle.”

Dover Motor Speedway president and general manager Mike Tatoian added: “With the recent launch of RSI’s award-winning online sportsbook in Delaware, we are delighted to welcome BetRivers as our title sponsor for the upcoming race. BetRivers commitment to excellence and passion for delivering exceptional experiences align perfectly with our values. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for fans and the drivers at the BetRivers 200 for years to come.”

Helene Keeley, director of the Delaware Lottery, commented: “Through our continued conversations with Rush Street Interactive, the topic of the importance of community involvement and local economic impact has surfaced many times. Investing in the local community is important and Rush Street Interactive has done just that, including partnering with the Xfinity Series Nascar Race at Dover Motor Speedway with the newly named BetRivers 200, we continually confirm our relationship with BetRivers is right for Delaware.”