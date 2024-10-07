BetMGM signs partnership with GTG Network

The multi-year agreement will roll out in phases.

US.- BetMGM has announced it will work with sports gamification and content provider GTG Network to deliver customised content and betting insights. The multi-year agreement will roll out in phases, beginning with direct-to-consumer content and followed by in-app product integrations.

BetMGM will use GTG’s proprietary content engine, sharing market insights, player statistics and win probabilities for MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball, and college football. BetMGM’s emails, social media, and blog will feature GTG-powered player and team insights. The partnership will expand to cover all major sports.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer, said: “This is an exciting time for BetMGM as we join forces with GTG to help our users become better informed with insights and statistics. We’re creating an all-encompassing destination based on customers’ individual interests.”

Nathan Rothschild, CEO of GTG Network, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with BetMGM to enhance the way they interact with their customers across all channels. Through bespoke integrations, our flagship content engine will fuel engagement all year round, creating educated bettors with unprecedented insights into sporting events.”

BetMGM has become the first sports betting app to allow Nevada bettors to carry their funds to mobile markets nationwide. BetMGM’s single account allows users to sign up once in person at an MGM Resorts property in Nevada and then use the app across all US BetMGM mobile markets.

New customers can sign up by downloading the mobile app and visiting one of BetMGM’s nine retail sportsbooks including Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Park MGM, Mandalay Bay and New York-New York. BetMGM currently operates in 29 markets across North America with mobile and retail offerings.