BetMGM signs partnership with Brian Christopher Slots

US.- BetMGM has announced an exclusive partnership with Brian Christopher Slots as a BetMGM brand ambassador. Brian Christopher will appear in live streams across social media channels and in marketing campaigns and will interact with players in live streams, slot tours, in-person meet-and-greets and virtual player events.

Oliver Bartlett, vice president of gaming product and content at BetMGM, said: “Brian Christopher Slots’ influence extends far beyond captivating videos. This partnership allows Brian to showcase his personality and enthusiasm for our industry while engaging interested players into BetMGM’s wide variety of casino games.”

Christopher commented: “BetMGM is the ultimate real money gaming destination for us true slots lovers. Partnering with the King of Casinos means I get to bring the top platform with the newest and greatest games to the BCSlots universe. I cannot wait for our fans and players to see what we are building together.”

Recently, BetMGM became the official sports odds provider for The Associated Press (AP). Through the deal, AP will use BetMGM’s odds and lines in its various formats and will retain editorial control of its content.