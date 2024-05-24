BetMGM becomes sports odds provider for Associated Press

AP will use BetMGM’s odds and lines in various formats.

US.- BetMGM will become the official sports odds provider for The Associated Press (AP). Through the deal, AP will use BetMGM’s odds and lines in its various formats and will retain editorial control of its content.

Barry Bedlan, AP’s director of global text and commercial products, said: “People want trustworthy sports betting information, and we are pleased to work with BetMGM to provide a dependable and credible reference point for our customers and audiences.”

Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer, added: “It is a special opportunity for BetMGM to align with The Associated Press, a leading global news source that billions around the world rely on for the most up-to-date coverage. Being a trusted resource within that forum is an important connection to expand our reach, and we look forward to providing content that enhances the organization’s coverage.”

