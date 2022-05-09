BetMGM partners with the MLB’s Houston Astros

Major League Baseball team Houston Astros has named BetMGM its official sports betting partner.

US.- BetMGM has signed its first major deal in the state of Texas by partnering with Major League Baseball side Houston Astros. MGM Resorts‘ igaming and sportsbook brand will become the team’s “exclusive Sports Betting Partner.”

The deal provides BetMGM with a permanent sign on the outfield wall at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park. The BetMGM logo will also be displayed behind home plate on a rotating advertisement board.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with BetMGM,” Astros senior vice president and general counsel Giles Kibbe said in a statement. “As we continue to strive for new ways to add to the fan experience, this partnership will provide another way for the Astros to engage with our fans.”

Astros fans will be eligible for participation in BetMGM VIP experiences, including the opportunity to throw out the first pitch, on-field access to batting practice and VIP getaways for away games. BetMGM and the Astros will also unite to offer special betting promotions for BetMGM customers in Louisiana.

“The Houston Astros are a monumental addition to our portfolio of strategic partnerships with professional sports teams across the US,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “The organization’s passionate fan base will be key to the growth of BetMGM throughout the south as we look for new ways to engage fans with unique experiences that go beyond the game.”

BetMGM currently operates in 23 markets, with both retail and mobile offerings.

See also: First BetMGM Poker Championship scheduled for ARIA Casino Las Vegas

Meanwhile, Caesars Entertainment and the Chicago White Sox have announced a partnership to make Caesars Entertainment an exclusive casino partner and Caesars Sportsbook an official sports betting partner of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Sportsbook receive access to Chicago White Sox logos and marks, rotational LED signage, digital and social media assets, as well as a variety of exclusive White Sox experiences available through its loyalty programme Caesars Rewards.