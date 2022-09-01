MGM Resorts and BetMGM affirm commitment to Responsible Gaming Education Month

The firms will take part in the American Gaming Association’s Responsible Gaming Education Month throughout September.

US.- MGM Resorts and BetMGM are taking part in the American Gaming Association (AGA)‘s inaugural Responsible Gaming Education Month throughout September. MGM will focus on consumer education, community collaboration and enhanced employee training and will share responsible gaming information on social media channels.

Garrett Farnes, director of responsible gaming at MGM Resorts, said: “We are proud to participate in RGEM 2022 and to let it serve as an additional platform to promote player health, as well as to increase awareness in the communities where we operate.”

“Training is a priority. Our employees serve as the front line for the company’s responsible gaming efforts, and we want them to be equipped with the skills needed to ensure guests are informed, confident and in control of their play.”

The PGA Tour has also launched a digital campaign designed to educate golf fans and raise awareness of responsible sports betting practices. It forms part of the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) responsible gambling initiative, “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly”.

The PGA’s campaign launched ahead of the Tour Championship in Atlanta. The campaign continues during AGA’s Responsible Gaming Education Month in September.

In July, the American Gaming Association (AGA) updated its anti-money laundering guidelines with the third edition of its Best Practices for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance resource. According to AGA, the updated document, reviewed and revised by top compliance professionals, builds on “the gaming industry’s AML leadership and reflects new laws, technologies and indicators of criminal activity.”

AGA sees US commercial gaming revenue reach all-time quarterly high in Q2

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has updated its Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, reporting that nationwide commercial gaming revenue totalled $14.8bn in Q2 2022. The total sets a new quarterly record for the industry, beating Q4 2021 by 3.3 per cent.

The report also shows that with $29.16bn generated through the first half of the year, a nearly 18 per cent year-over-year increase, 2022 is on pace to set a new annual record for commercial gaming revenue for the second consecutive year.