BetMGM clarifies betting terms after controversy

A Cheltenham Festival bet generated confusion and criticism on social media.

UK.- BetMGM UK, MGM’s UK online operation with LeoVegas, has issued a clarification following controversy around a bet placed during the Cheltenham Festival. The company saw technical difficulties with customers reporting issues in accessing its site and delays in transactions.

Complaints were raised on social media platforms, leading BetMGM UK to promise all bets, deposits and withdrawals, would be honoured but could be delayed. One particular each-way bet had led to criticism.

BetMGM stated on X that while one of its agents had made a mistake, it settled the bet correctly based on the terms selected before the race. The bet was related to the 14.50pm race on March 12. Reports had said that bets were available on six horses, but the operator has clarified that they were available on five.

BetMGM UK launched in August 2023. Earlier this month, the UK Advertising Standards Authority rejected three complaints received in relation to an ad promoting the launch. The complaints argued that the use of the comedian Chris Rock as a brand ambassador would appeal to under 18s.

The ad, aired in October, showed Rock taking a golden speedboat with a lion from the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas to the Thames in London. BetMGM’s operating partner LeoVegas defended the ad, saying it had found Rock to be low risk because of his age (58) and because he is not UK-based.