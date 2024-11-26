BetMGM announces changes to rewards programme

The company has created a combined single account in the US.

US.- BetMGM has announced changes to its rewards programme, consolidating reward points into a single account. Users can use one set of login credentials and account settings, with a single cash balance accessible in US states where the online platform is available.

Players can earn BetMGM Rewards Points and Tier Credits by playing at BetMGM Sportsbook, BetMGM Casino and BetMGM Poker.

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO, said: “We are committed to streamlining the loyalty experience for our players so they can enjoy the rewards they earn wherever they are in the US. The BetMGM Rewards Program showcases our key differentiators – omnichannel play, the iconic hospitality and MGM Resorts International’s entertainment, and partnerships including our alliance with Marriott Bonvoy. With every bet at the sportsbook and spin of the slot you are earning rewards that can be used online or in-person.”

BetMGM’s H1 and Q2 financial results showed a 6 per cent yearly rise in H1 2024 revenue to $1bn. H1 EBITDA was negative $123m. In Q2, net revenue grew 9 per cent year-over-year. Online sports betting net gaming revenue (NGR) increased 16 per cent year-over-year.

See also: BetMGM and Marriott Bonvoy sign reward collaboration

In August, BetMGM became the first sports betting app to allow Nevada bettors to carry their funds to mobile markets nationwide. Meanwhile, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has authorised BetMGM, the platform provider for MGM Grand Detroit, to enable shared liquidity for multi-state internet poker between Michigan and New Jersey under the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

The authorisation will allow players from the two states to participate in online poker games on a larger scale. BetMGM will offer games including No Limit Hold’em, Fixed Limit Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha Hi, Pot Limit Omaha Hi-Lo, Fixed Limit 7-Card Stud Hi, and Fixed Limit 7-Card Stud Hi-Lo. New online poker games must be submitted to the MGCB for approval.