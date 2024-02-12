BetMGM and X sign sports betting partnership

This alliance is the first between the social media brand and a sports betting operator.

US.- BetMGM has confirmed that it has entered into a partnership with X to become the social media platform’s exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner. It’s the first such partnership between a major social media platform and a sports betting operator and will see BetMGM’s pro football odds and branding in X, linking to BetMGM’s website and app.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “X is the center of the sports world’s conversation 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Being directly accessible within that forum is an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach to a passionate and engaged audience. We look forward to adding intel and content that enhances the platform’s interaction around sports.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino commented: “Sports never sleep on X and now with our strategic partnership with BetMGM, fans are practically in the front row. We’re bringing sports fans on X even closer to the action so they can cheer, and now bet, on their favorite teams.”