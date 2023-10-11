BetMGM and Inspired Entertainment launch hybrid dealer game

MGM Bonus City is available in New Jersey and is to launch in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

US.- Igaming and sports betting operator BetMGM and gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment have announced the launch of MGM Bonus City, an online Hybrid Dealer game. The games uses virtual CGI, green screen technology and footage of real dealers. It’s available in New Jersey and is expected to launch in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the near future.

Brooks Pierce, president and chief executive officer of Inspired, said: “We are thrilled to partner with BetMGM to introduce our revolutionary Hybrid Dealer technology via MGM Bonus City. Our patented technology offers unparalleled opportunities for our customers to provide a realistic ‘as live’ experience to players without the logistics of dedicated studios and staffing. This is just the start of a whole new category of games.”

Oliver Bartlett, senior director of gaming at BetMGM, added: “MGM Bonus City brings an added level of fun to BetMGM, allowing players to experience MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas casinos in a new way. We’re confident that our customers will enjoy this unique digital offering.”

BetMGM has signed a deal to exclusively offer Atlantic Digital‘s portfolio of proprietary games in the US. The portfolio includes film and TV-based titles, including The Godfather slot, which will debut exclusively at BetMGM Casino in Michigan.

Inspired Entertainment to develop NBA virtual sports games

Inspired Entertainment has partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the rights to develop NBA virtual sports games. The games will feature all 30 NBA teams and include coverage of NBA All-Star, NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals. Players will be able to wager on virtual teams using standard options, including moneyline bets, over-unders and total scores.

Kuljeet Sindhar, NBA associate vice-president of international gaming and data ventures, said: “Virtual sports gaming continues to grow in popularity across the globe. We’re excited to embark on this unique collaboration with Inspired to engage our fans around virtual sports with real-game action.