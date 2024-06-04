BetMakers and Bet365 sign market access deals in New Jersey and Colorado

The deals between the firms run for two years.

US.- BetMakers Technology Group has signed market access agreements with Bet365 to supply the operator with its fixed odds horse racing betting offering in New Jersey and Colorado. The deals run for two years.

Through the deal, bet365 will distribute BetMakers’ thoroughbred and harness content in Colorado and all thoroughbred content provided by the group in New Jersey. bet365 will contribute a market access fee and content fee, both calculated on a percentage basis.

BetMakers CEO, Jake Henson, said: “We are very excited to be launching fixed odds betting on thoroughbreds in partnership with a leading sportsbook in the US. This is a significant milestone for BetMakers and aligns with our strategy for fixed odds betting on thoroughbreds in the US. The sports betting market in the US is starting to mature and the interest from operators in horseracing as a product is expected to become even stronger.”

Recently, BetMakers signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to add its fixed-odds horse race betting to MonmouthBets in New Jersey.

