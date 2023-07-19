BetMakers adds Penn National racing content to fixed-odds platform in New Jersey

daily revenue was down by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent.

US.- BetMakers has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to add its fixed-odds horse race betting to MonmouthBets in New Jersey.

Chris McErlean, vice president of racing for Penn Entertainment, said: “We are very happy to work with BetMakers to offer New Jersey’s racing fans an opportunity to bet fixed odds on Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course. We are interested in the reaction to our product in the New Jersey fixed odds wagering marketplace and hope that it will provide positive returns for not only Penn National but the wider racing industry.”

Jake Henson, CEO of BetMakers Technology Group, added: “We are delighted to make Penn National’s excellent racing available to fixed odds bettors in New Jersey. In addition to conducting some of the highest quality racing in the US, Penn National’s availability for fixed odds betting helps further expand New Jersey’s fixed odds betting content schedule.

“Penn Entertainment is a valued partner to BetMakers and we are excited to demonstrate the opportunities that the combination of fixed odds and tote betting – when offered on a robust racing menu – can offer North American racing’s stakeholders. We look forward to adding more Penn Entertainment content in the future.”

Penn Entertainment has completed the migration of Barstool Sportsbook & Casino to the company’s proprietary online gaming technology platform in all 16 jurisdictions where it operates. It noted that the milestone completes its long-term strategic objective to achieve technology independence, which included the acquisition of Score Media and Gaming and the launch of Penn Game Studios in 2021.