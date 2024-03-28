1/st Technology to offer horse racing product with bet365 in US

1/st Technology will deliver horse racing content via 1/ST Bet.

US.- Supplier 1/st Technology has signed a deal with bet365 to offer horseracing via its platform 1/ST Bet.

1/st Technology chief revenue officer Keith Johnson said: “This is a tremendous opportunity to partner with one of the premier brands in sports betting and for 1/st Bet to showcase its best-in-class pari-mutuel horseracing wagering experience to bet365’s customers.”

A bet365 spokesperson added: “We’re delighted to partner with 1/st Technology in a milestone announcement for bet365. The partnership marks a significant advancement in our US expansion, showcasing our commitment to innovation and customer experience.”

