Betinvest selects winners sports hub to drive sportsbook content solutions

Betinvest is to enhance its Quick sports and Esports sportsbook content solutions and become WSH’s exclusive content distribution partner.

Press release.- Following the initiation of a strategic long-term partnership with Astrid Soft, a prominent tournament platform provider, Betinvest announced today an exclusive multi-year content distribution deal with the company’s #1 сontractor, Winners Sports Hub (WSH), a global platform that brings together organizers of professional sports and esports competitions.

“Astrid Soft’s emerging tournament platform provides an excellent opportunity to deliver elite-level quick sports and esports content to new and existing clients,” said Daria Petrus, Sales Team Lead at Betinvest. “Since launching last year, Winners Sports Hub has established itself as the premier destination for the top-tier tournament organizers and we are excited for the role WSH can play in the growth of our Sportsbook Content Solution.”

“With expanded coverage of over 20 000 exclusive events run by Europe’s largest organisers of professional quick sports and esports competitions 24/7 and conducted at ten modern venues of Winners Sports Hub, this distribution deal will strengthen our position as a major sportsbook content provider in Europe and will allow us to drive far more business impact for our clients. We will unlock the full potential of quick sports tournaments and competitive gaming and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape.”

Additionally, Betinvest will become part of Astrid Soft’s network of partnerships that provide proprietary access to tools, technologies, and content delivery capabilities that help Betinvest deliver breakthrough client results. This collaboration represents a step-change in the way we address the needs of the iGaming market.

Betinvest is a UK-incorporated, full-cycle international iGaming service provider with over 20 years of experience, currently operating worldwide. The company offers exclusive sportsbook content solutions, comprehensive sports data services, and effective iGaming software.