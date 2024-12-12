Betfair cleared over online casino ad

The ASA said not further action would be taken.

The ASA had received a complaint about the ad on UK radio.

UK.- The self-regulatory advertising watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has rejected a complaint against an online casino advert from Flutter Entertainment’s Betfair. The complaint argued that an ad broadcast on Radio X at 8am on September 3 could have been heard by children.

The operator behind Betfair, argued that the advert had been approved by Radiocentre before broadcast and was not intended for broadcast on a radio station with a large audience aged under 18. It argued that since Radio X mainly plays rock, indie and alternative music rather than pop, the station does not appeal to minors, and the audience is mainly aged between 25 and 44.

The operator provided third-party market research data showing that 88 per cent of listeners are aged over 25. It also noted that the advert appeared during The Chris Moyles Show, whose presenter is well known among listeners of a certain age since he was on Radio 1 between 2004 and 2012.

Radiocentre confirmed that it had approved the advert with scheduling advice and that it was programmed to target listeners who registered via their mobile devices that they were aged over 25.

The ASA took into account data from the Radio Joint Audience Research (RAJAR), which showed that the proportion of under-18s listening to the broadcast was just 6 per cent. As such, it deemed no further action to be necessary.

Regulators divide duties for monitoring of Irish gambling advertising

Meanwhile, in Ireland, The Irish Advertising Standards Authority and the new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland have agreed on how complaints against gambling ads will be handled under the Irish Gambling Regulation Act.

The regulators will split responsibility for handling complaints, with the Gambling Regulatory Authority to handle any complaints related to alleged breaches of the new TV and radio watershed and the ASA to handle complaints related to breaches of the ASA code of standards but not related to the Gambling Regulation Act.