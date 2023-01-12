BETER’s Setka Cup launches badminton tournaments

Powered by BETER, Setka Cup will be hosting one round-robin badminton tournament of 12 matches per day, with each tournament contested by five players.

Press release.- The provider of next-gen betting content BETER is expanding its sports portfolio by adding the sport of badminton to its offering. These badminton events will be conducted by an international sports platform Setka Cup which is one of the most popular table tennis tournaments in the betting industry.

Powered by BETER, Setka Cup will be hosting one round-robin badminton tournament of 12 matches per day, with each tournament contested by five players. The tournaments feature professional badminton players, ensuring a high standard of action.

Matches take place from Monday to Friday and will result in more than 260 events a month. BETER’s operator partners will be able to get the live streaming and odds for this sport discipline.

All BETER Sports tournaments, including new badminton ones, comply with the principles and rules of fair play, which are part of integrity policy and the BETER’s Integrity in-house ecosystem.

Maria Mashchenko, General Manager of BETER Sports, said: “We’re excited to launch badminton within our tournament’s platform because it’s one of the most popular and played sports in the world. It’s also one of the fastest-growing sports, attracting the attention of bettors and sportspeople around the world. So, it definitely has huge potential for the betting market.”

And she added: We believe BETER is perfectly placed to extend, develop and enhance the fast sports industry as a whole, having already established itself as the leading provider for table tennis and now we’re cementing that position by launching these badminton tournaments.”