BETER Live’s suite of premium games now available at popular Eastern European brand

Press release.- BETER Live, the live casino division of the betting content and data provider BETER, has joined forces with the popular online sportsbook and casino brand, FAVBET.

From now on, BETER Live will provide FAVBET with a portfolio of authentic and interactive live casino titles in markets across Eastern Europe. This includes more than 20+ games and variations covering Roulette, Blackjack, Gravity Blackjack, Gravity Roulette and Ukrainian Roulette.

Game presenters have been trained to the highest possible standards and also know how to provide an engaging player experience, chatting with players throughout their time at the table.

FAVBET recently launched a UA Roulette table, powered by BETER Live, which has been tailored to meet the specific preferences of Ukrainian players. The new localized game has already found a response among players, showing a near 40 per cent higher conversion rate and 4x more organic traffic compared to the provider’s regular roulette.

BETER Live has emerged as a must-have live casino provider for operators looking to not only meet but exceed player expectations. Therefore, even though the partnership between BETER Live and Favbet Live started not so long time ago, they are already preparing to launch something that will strengthen their collaboration in the long run.

Anna Vikmane, director of BETER Live, said: “We are delighted to share the news of another successful partnership between BETER Live and a leading operator, FAVBET. It is one of the most recognised brands in the Ukrainian market and one that players trust.

Localisation is key to FAVBET’s success, and we have been able to work with the operator to ensure our content delivers a localised player experience. Shortly after we launched our first games and FAVBET could see they were a big hit with its customers, we rolled out Ukrainian Roulette – the operator’s first step towards a dedicated offering for the market“.

“BETER Live is successfully blazing a trail in the live casino space and we are excited to have added its games to our portfolio, allowing us to provide a fully localised experience to our players and to stand out from our rivals. BETER Live has earned a reputation for delivering quality and its live casino titles really are second to none.

We now look forward to working closely with BETER Live to continue to enhance our live casino offering and have many exciting products and updates in the pipeline”, – commented FAVBET.