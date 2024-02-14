BetConstruct once again raises the bar at ICE London 2024

BetConstruct was there to exhibit the scope of outstanding products and services.

As one of the most influential igaming expos wraps up its last London edition, BetConstruct sets the course for the upcoming year, showcasing the industry’s most content-rich portfolio of offerings.

Press release.- With the most eye-catching and technically sophisticated stand, BetConstruct enrolled an unprecedented number of visitors and new cooperations providing an opportunity for attendees of ICE London to infuse with innovation.

Along with its igaming, crypto and Web3 solutions, BetConstruct was there to exhibit the scope of outstanding products and services under the “It’s your dream” concept reflecting on the company’s goal to transform mere dreams into successful business models.

Pioneering the arrival of crypto into the industry, the company showcased its Cryptocurrency platform with all the characteristic attributes of BetConstruct’s iGaming solution with multiple crypto integrations and game collections. But, there is more to it, the award-winning technology and service provider, presented its latest Multi-Wallet solution, which allows to manage various crypto and fiat wallets from one account, as well as BetChain, its Crypto-oriented front-end platform aimed to configure, update, and deliver personalised experiences.

Another testament to BetConstruct’s drive for implementing valuable ideas, was the Dream Package, a comprehensive solution that effortlessly integrates BetConstruct’s well-known offerings, providing E-commerce businesses with the ultimate package for their growth.

As an ultimate tribute to the 10 years on ICE and the final year in London, BetConstruct organized a 200000 FTN raffle, providing a fascinating opportunity to all the stand visitors to become one of the 20 lucky ones taking home 10000 FTN.