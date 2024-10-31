BetConstruct to attend early meet-ups ahead of SiGMA Europe 2024

BetConstruct’s representatives will be in Malta to participate in a series of dynamic pre-event activities.

Press release.- As the industry is gearing up for the upcoming SiGMA Europe summit in Malta on November 11-14, BetConstruct has announced that their representatives will be in Malta earlier to participate in a series of dynamic pre-event activities. They will not only share their knowledge but also engage in conversation with industry leaders and C-levels.

Adam Calleja, BetConstruct’s Business Development director responsible for Malta will appear at the “CEO Key Function Workshop” at the InterContinental Hotel, the exclusive C-Level Golf Tournament in the Royal Malta Golf Club, and the grand RG Symposium at the Palazzo Parisio that is expected to gather more than 100 senior gaming figures.

Meanwhile, Gor Chatyan, BetConstruct’s head of Marketing/Deputy CMO will speak at the “Mastering B2B Workshop” that touches on subjects such as B2B marketing benchmarking results, 2024/25 survey findings, budget allocation, regional focus, and more.

Both Adam and Gor are excited to contribute to these events, with Adam noting “I’m looking forward to our early meet-ups before SiGMA Europe. It’s not just about exchanging business cards—it’s about sharing ideas, collaborating, and forging partnerships that last. I’m especially looking forward to playing some friendly golf with fellow C-levels. Nothing like a little friendly competition to keep things interesting!”

See also: BetConstruct to participate at SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2024

Speaking of his appearance at the “Mastering B2B Workshop”, Gor remarked that workshops like this are where real value is created. “They allow us to dig deeper into industry challenges and collaborate on innovative solutions. I’m excited to attend, share insights, and learn from other leaders in the B2B space. It’s always inspiring to see what we can accomplish when we bring our collective expertise to the table. The workshop is led by Martin Oelbermann, which is sure to make it even more impactful.”

“Be sure to catch up with Gor and Adam in Malta before SiGMA Europe kicks off and visit BetConstruct’s stand, 2134, during the summit to experience our innovative products and solutions from up close. We look forward to seeing you soon in Malta!,” the company said.

