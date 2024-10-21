BetConstruct to participate at SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2024

The company is preparing to showcase its innovative products and services.

The event will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Miami, Florida.

Press release.- BetConstruct has recently announced its participation at the 2024 SBC Summit Latinoamérica which is set to gather over 4000 delegates in a three-day event. It will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Miami, Florida.

The company is preparing to showcase its innovative products and services that are designed to cater to the Latin American market. These include the comprehensive Sportsbook that covers 140k+ pre-match and 70k+ live events each month, a massive Casino Suite with thousands of top-tier games developed both in-house and by reputable providers, Live Casino, and DECA, a blockchain-based decentralised casino platform.

BetConstruct said that these offerings reflect its “unwavering commitment toward catering to this specific region, allowing partners to provide unique and customised experiences to their players in Latin America. This also highlights the company’s localised approach to the industry.”

See also: BetConstruct announces acquisition of new Romanian licence

Visitors can experience these products in person at stand D30, where BetConstruct’s representatives will be ready to walk them through. “Join BetConstruct at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Miami, on October 29-31 and play your part in helping the industry flourish in Latin America!”, the firm stated.