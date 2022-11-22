BetConstruct partners up with SIS

The complete iGaming platform provider BetConstruct signs up a new exciting partnership with SIS (Sports Information Services), the leading supplier of 24/7 betting services to retail and online operators worldwide.

Press release.- As a well-known company in the gaming industry, BetConstruct always keeps the needs of partners in mind and is constantly looking for new opportunities to provide its network with the best content and help them stand out from the fierce competition.

SIS is a leading 24/7 live betting service that includes exclusive live UK and Irish horse racing, along with international meetings from the likes of Dubai, Latin America, Mauritius and the US, as well as premium UK and Irish greyhound racing. Their content is delivered as a complete solution including live streamed pictures, data, commentary, on-screen graphics with betting triggers along with an extensive range of markets and prices.

With the recently signed partnership, the huge network of BetConstruct will benefit from quality horse racing content from around the world 24/7.

The SIS service will significantly enhance the racing offering of the partners and provide their customers with frequent betting opportunities across all times of the day.

In addition, all content can be supported by a range of value-added services designed to increase operators’ turnover and margins, including pre-race betting, prompts and managed trading services.

The newly established partnership between BetConstruct and SIS represents a significant opportunity for both parties and promises to bring continued progress and undeniable success.