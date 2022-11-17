BetConstruct launches Road to Harmony promotion

The promotion started on November 15 and will run until December 24.

Press release.- Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, BetConstruct, a supporter of innovative solutions and exciting events, is organising another large-scale promotion called Road to Harmony.

The promotion started on 11.15.2022 and will run until 12.24.2022, offering almost a month full of tournament series, Fasttokens and NFTs. The promo is thought out to the smallest detail, aiming to boost player engagement, increase revenue growth, and strengthen partnerships.

This time the promotion will include a unique prize pool, including cash prizes, x5 ftNFT drops and 230,000 FTNs. 40+ providers in BetConstruct’s network offer the favourite games of the players, from slot games to live casino, casino and bet-on games.

Road to Harmony is a great promotion all prepared to increase the business development prospects of operators, enabling them to thrive in the industry and expand their footprint.

