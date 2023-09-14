BetConstruct tops up its platform offer by 25% with the Multi-wallet introduction

The company unveiled its latest breakthrough which empowers players with a seamless way to utilise funds from various wallets, all with a single tap, eliminating the need to exchange on other platforms.

Press release.- BetConstruct continues its unwavering commitment to driving innovation and progress. Today, we proudly unveil our latest breakthrough – the Multi-Wallet Solution, which sets a new industry benchmark.

The Multi-Wallet Solution empowers players with a seamless way to utilise funds from various wallets, be it cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies, all with a single tap, eliminating the need to exchange on other platforms. This marks a significant enhancement for players and operators to elevate the gaming experience to unprecedented heights. Moreover, integrating with players’ preferred crypto wallets, like Metamask, is now easier.

As we roll out this game-changing innovation, it’s important to note a modest 25 per cent adjustment in pricing, reflecting the immense value and convenience it brings. However, it’s crucial to emphasise that this price increase is more than justified by the comprehensive suite of services, support, and functionality that the Multi-Wallet Solution offers.

For existing operators, the opportunity to access this cutting-edge technology comes at a token fee of 2023 FTN, a wise investment poised to fuel substantial growth and development in their businesses.

