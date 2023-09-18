BetConstruct announces thrilling game integrations into land based solutions.

BetConstruct offers the players dynamic solutions with its latest integrations.

Press release.- Three major game providers, Golden Race, Creedroomz, and Pascal Gaming, bring thrilling games to land-based solutions.

The integration of highly anticipated games from these top providers into BetConstruct’s land-based solutions will be an unparalleled opportunity for partners and operators to elevate their offerings and boost their revenue significantly.

Within the centralised location for all games and streams, coupled with an intuitive interface, the company has revolutionised gaming in bet shops – eliminating complex report and content management processes and providing hassle-free betting experiences.

