BetConstruct hosts Harmony Show in Lima, Peru

Press release.- Following the major LatAm gaming expo Peru Gaming Show, BetConstruct will be hosting the operators of the region at Harmony Show, an igaming gathering held on June 16.

With drive and zeal to deliver excellence to partners, both existing and future, BetConstruct welcomes everyone to a company-focused presentation named Harmony Show. During the evening, saturated with networking and conversations about what’s to come in the industry, BetConstruct’s development team together with local representatives will share insights and opportunities that can be unearthed right now in the region.

Sports betting options, data feed solutions, casino and live casino games, local skill games – everything will be covered during Harmony Show. The agenda will allow all visitors to take an in-depth look at the products, tools and distinctly convenient SpringBME igaming business management environment.

Harmony Show will become the key event of the season giving precise ideas and concepts of what is trending in the sphere of igaming at the moment on the continent and what players want. The event will take place at Country Club Lima Hotel on June 16, 8:30 PM local time. To book a seat please visit the link here.

