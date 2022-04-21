BetConstruct wraps up ICE Experience with the best memories

With one of the most outstanding stands, BetConstruct successfully presented its sophisticated portfolio of complete igaming solutions.

Press release.- BetConstruct returned to the largest event in the igaming calendar, ICE 2022 at Excel London, exhibiting its industry-leading solutions with flying colours.

With one of the most outstanding stand, BetConstruct successfully presented its sophisticated portfolio of complete igaming solutions. Reflecting the philosophy of harmony, excellence and innovation, BetConstruct’s showcase proved to be one of the most eye-catching during the show.

Challenging the existing patterns, BetConstruct decided to strengthen its imprint in the African region and develop another diverse market for the partners.

Infused with the ongoing What’s Yours is Yours campaign of the African market, BetConstruct dedicated its stand design to the spirit of the region. Being the concentration of networking, business talk and entertainment, the company’s stand along with the bar was inspired by the culture of the continent and reflected the philosophy of total freedom of choice.

The recent years have been extremely productive in terms of growing the live casino into a separate brand called CreedRoomz. This was the first time the brand showcased at ICE London and raised the bar with its newest robot dealer Roba. Being the first to bring robotization to the industry, CreedRoomz provided the visitors a unique opportunity to witness innovation in flash.

Another proud exhibit at BetConstruct’s stand was the AI assistant Hoory. Apart from its primary purpose, Hoory was tasked to take drink orders from the visitors of BetConstruct stand and show on-site how effective the technology is in delivering the users what they want in a hustle-free and timely manner.

The BC brand book, the bible of the company. A brief peek-through would be enough to see the scope and the scale of BetConstruct and the diversity of products and integrations available on Spring Platform and ready to be activated with a single click via SpringBME.

The ICE 2022 proved to be a huge success for BetConstruct with remarkable offers, a lot of networking, special deals, and unique discoveries. The concepts of trust, harmony and freedom in choice of products and operations will be the core idea reflected in the future exhibitions and stands of the company.