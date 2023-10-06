BetConstruct and AvatarUX join forces to expand global reach

BetConstruct has signed a new partnership with AvatarUX.

Press release.- BetConstruct has entered into a new partnership with AvatarUX, the award-winning games studio, to broaden the distribution of its gaming portfolio worldwide.

This collaboration opens up exciting possibilities as BetConstruct will now offer the complete range of AvatarUX games, including beloved titles like CherryPop, TikiPop, PixiePop, and Kitty POPpins, to its network of operators.

With its strong presence and international certifications, BetConstruct is an ideal partner for AvatarUX to expand its reach in the igaming space. This alliance will enable AvatarUX to introduce its innovative games and mechanics to new markets and partners through BetConstruct’s well-established platform.

Niki Longmuir, chief executive officer at AvatarUX, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership: “We’re delighted to partner with BetConstruct, one of our industry’s most established and recognisable names. The partnership represents a fantastic opportunity for AvatarUX to rapidly grow our portfolio distribution and get our amazing games and mechanics available to new players. We look forward to working closely with the BetConstruct team.”

Ruzanna Elchyan, head of gaming at BetConstruct, praised AvatarUX’s innovative approach in the slot space, affirming: “AvatarUX is a true innovator in the slot space, and we’re delighted to be able to add their games to our wider portfolio. With an exciting roadmap ahead and proven concepts, we’re confident AvatarUX will become a must-have provider in any operator’s arsenal.”

This partnership signifies a new chapter for AvatarUX and BetConstruct, and they look forward to achieving mutual success and growth in the iGaming market.

