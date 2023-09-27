BetConstruct launches a new CMS Pro Form an exceptional addition to CMS Pro Engine

The aim is to enable users to create forms that align with their specific needs.

The aim is to enable users to create forms that align with their specific needs, simplifying the form management process for our partners.

Press release.- BetConstruct announced the launch of CMS Pro-Forms, an important addition to our CMS Pro engine.

This feature empowers users to design and manage registration and login forms simply with exceptional customisation and ease. With CMS Pro-Forms, BetConstruct is redefining the form creation experience, making it more flexible and adaptable to meet the specific requirements of different regions and licences.

This release marks a significant leap forward in form creation, a testament to BetConstruct’s commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions. The company is thrilled to introduce its latest addition, BetConstruct’s CMS Pro-Forms, and eagerly anticipate the innovative forms our users will craft with this powerful tool.

