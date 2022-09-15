Betconnections goes through GLI-19 certification process

BetConnections brings its high-quality gaming content and solutions to new markets in the Americas.

Press release.- BetConnections, a company with a robust iGaming platform that offers a diverse suite of content, including horse racing, sports betting and other verticals, was acquired by 27th Gaming Group and now operates alongside Jackpot Software. With this, 27th Gaming Group increases its product offering in the online casino industry.

To ensure that their content is being enjoyed safely by jurisdictions in the Americas, BetConnections platform is undergoing the certification process for GLI-19 standard.

With this feat, BetConnections brings its high-quality gaming content and solutions to new markets in the Americas. According to Billy Duran, director of international operations at Jackpot Software, this “effort shows our companies’ commitment to be compliant with the highest standards of regulators. We are making sure to provide a unique and responsible gaming experience to everyone in the sector”.