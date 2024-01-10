Betby to showcase innovative AI Tools as part of its flexible sportsbook solution in London

Betby will also be showcasing its premium sports betting technology and services.

Press release.- Betby is poised to make a significant impact at the upcoming ICE London as it will be unveiling a portfolio of AI-based tools allowing for a more efficient and effective management of sportsbooks.

At a high-tech exhibition booth in the sports betting section which features an increased footprint from last year, Betby will also be showcasing its premium sports betting technology and services which allow its partners in four continents to differentiate and out-grow their competition in a more effective and efficient management of their operations.

Betby’s new AI-based tool developments focus on:

Churn and LTV prediction

Risk Management Automation

Sportsbook Personalisation, and

Prompt-based Business Intelligence Reporting

Betby’s commitment to excellence has been recognized with the prestigious SiGMA Europe Award for Best Mobile Sportsbook Provider. This accolade underscores Betby’s achievements in delivering a mobile sportsbook experience that stands out in the industry.

Eva Berkova, Betby’s chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to be attending and showcasing our ground-breaking technology in what is the industry’s most anticipated expo. Last year, we unveiled the automated and more powerful risk management segmentation tools and the successful Tournament Widget.

“Now we look forward to launch our latest tools which together with our sportsbook solution will empower even further sportsbook operators with top-level management capabilities whilst providing users with a seamless and more immersive betting experience.”

For more information, one can write to [email protected]. Betby also invites operators to visit its booth at S1-130 to engage with its team, experience live demonstrations, and discover how the company is shaping the future of the sportsbook industry.