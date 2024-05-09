Betby tho showcase its sportsbook solutions in Asia

Betby will attend SiGMA Asia, in Manila, from June 3 to 5.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of Betby Games will also be joining a panel of leading experts discussing in detail the growth of the eSports market.

Press release.- Betby will be restoring its busy routine of travelling to international expos with its team of experts attending SiGMA Asia, in Manila, on June 3-5.

Considered one of the biggest igaming gatherings in the Asian part of the world, Betby will be showcasing its premium sportsbook solution and products, including its proprietary Betby Games esports feed, and AI-based sportsbook tools under the umbrella of “AI Labs”.

Together with his peers Nekrasov will also be discussing the inclusion of eSports in major sporting events, how it aids the diversification of revenue streams for operators and the potential implications for gambling sectors.

Betby will be showcasing its products alongside its ground-breaking solution for the Asian continent on June 3-5 welcoming all visitors at Stand B804.