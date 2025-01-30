BETBY partners with SABA Sports to deliver sports content through BETBY Games

BETBY strengthens its Asian position with an agreement to power leading brand SABA Sports.

Press release.- BETBY has entered into a strategic partnership with renowned sports gaming supplier SABA Sports, marking a significant step in bringing BETBY’s award-winning esports feature, BETBY Games, to the Asian-facing market.

The partnership with SABA Sports, the largest sports betting provider in Asia, will kick off with the integration of NBA-focused ebasketball content in its esports portfolio. Going forward SABA Sports will be expanding its e-sim offering with additional BETBY Games titles, which are renowned to increase player engagement through fast-betting content designed for the next generation of players.

Chris Nikolopoulos, BETBY’s chief commercial officer, said: “This partnership with SABA represents an important milestone for BETBY as we expand our footprint into the Asian market.

“SABA’s exceptional market presence and reputation make them an ideal partner to bring BETBY Games content to life for operators across the region. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled esports experiences and redefine how players engage with these dynamic esports offerings.”