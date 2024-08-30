Betano named sponsor of UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League 

The move follows the naming of bet365 as Champions League sports betting partner.

Switzerland.- Kaizen Gaming’s Betano has entered into a three-year agreement to sponsor UEFA’s Europa League and Europa Conference League football competitions until the end of the 2026-27 season. In Greece and Cyprus, the sponsor will be Kaizen’s Stoiximan brand.

The deal comes after Betano became the first betting partner for the Euros, sponsoring this summer’s Euro 2024 competition. It also follows last week’s announcement of bet365 as the UEFA Champions League’s first official global sports betting partner.

Betano signed the deal in Monaco ahead of draws for the Europa League and Europa Conference League, which will begin on September 25 and October 3.

Kaizen Gaming deputy CEO Aris Dimarakis said: “During Uefa Euro 2024, we formed an impeccable partnership with Uefa, elevating the experience of millions of fans across the globe who enjoyed the excitement of watching one of the world’s most prestigious sports events.

“As Kaizen Gaming continues to grow, delivering one-of-a-kind entertainment through responsible gaming, this partnership with one of the world’s most respected sports organisations is a testament to our progress and our team’s continued hard work.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of Uefa, said: “After witnessing the impressive scale at which they activated their Uefa Euro 2024 sponsorship with us this summer, we eagerly anticipate how Betano will capture the passion of European club football to deliver even more excitement for the fans.”

Betano has a growing roster of sponsorship deals. It reached an agreement to sponsor Argentina’s Liga Profesional earlier this year. The brand expanded into the UK online sports betting market in May.