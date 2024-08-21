UEFA Champions League names Bet365 as first official sports betting partner

The league has signed a three-year deal with the betting operator.

Switzerland.- bet365 has entered into a three-year deal to become the UEFA Champions League’s first official global sports betting partner. The UK betting operator’s deal covers the men’s competition and will include exposure on in-game perimeter LED boards, media backdrops and digital channels.

Following Betano’s sponsorship of Euro 2024, the deal is only the second time UEFA has entered into an agreement with a bookmaker. Stoke-based bet365 said the deal was a “unique opportunity” to access elite European club football on a global scale with a range of immersive activations. Those actions will include what’s being billed as “one of the largest ticket giveaways in the competition’s history” to run until the end of the 2026/27 season.

bet365 global chief marketing officer Alex Sefton said: “As the first sports betting brand to sponsor the UEFA Champions League, we’re delighted to be joining a roster of high-profile premier brand partners at such an exciting time for the competition.

“bet365 has a long and successful football heritage and this prestigious partnership reflects our commitment to giving fans ‘Never Ordinary’ experiences.”

UEFA director of marketing Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “We are thrilled to welcome bet365 as an official global sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, uniting the world’s most prestigious club football competition with millions of passionate fans around the globe.

“As one of the leading online sports betting brands, with over 100 million customers, bet365 is dedicated to enhancing the excitement of sport while promoting responsible gaming practices.”

Earlier in the month, it was announced that Stoke City Football Club is now owned directly by bet365 co-CEO John Coates after Stoke City Holdings Limited and Stoke City (Property) Limited demerged from the gambling operator. Stoke City’s stadium and training ground are now fully owned by the club, which has wiped its debts through the transaction.

The group said the change in ownership model was made for licensing reasons and was “the best, most sustainable way for bet365 to continue its global expansion”. The club’s Board of Directors will remain the same, consisting of John Coates, Richard Smith and Peter Coates.