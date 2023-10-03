Bet99 selects GeoComply as geolocation supplier in Ontario

Online sportsbook Bet99 has signed a partnership with GeoComply in the Canadian province.

Bet99 CTO Paul Nyzuk commented: “We are excited to partner with GeoComply. They have more experience than any other geolocation provider and a commitment to innovation, as evidenced by GeoComply’s new No Download Browser Solution.

“Our priority is ensuring the best player experience while achieving the highest standards in compliance. GeoComply’s cutting-edge technology brings tremendous efficiencies so Bet99 can achieve these goals.”

GeoComply SVP, Lindsay Slader, added: “We are thrilled that Bet99 has adopted our new technology, which makes geolocation compliance easier than ever for players and easier than ever for Bet99 to integrate, helping to keep them compliant, profitable and safe.”

