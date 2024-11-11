Wind Creek Chicago Southland opens in Illinois

The 70,000-square-foot venue features over 1,400 slot machines.

US.- Wind Creek Hospitality has opened Wind Creek Chicago Southland. The venue opened yesterday (November 11), with remaining areas due to be completed in spring 2025.

The 70,000-square-foot venue features over 1,400 slot machines, 56 table games, high-limit slot areas, a high-limit table games salon, a poker room and a sportsbook. Wind Creek’s partnership with Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group includes a range of food and beverage offerings.

The company said the Illinois Gaming Board visited the casino for mandatory test days on November 6 and 7. Wind Creek Hospitality received notice of approval on November 8. It expects the venue to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

Jay Dorris, president and CEO of Wind Creek Hospitality, said: “The opening of Wind Creek Chicago Southland underscores our dedication to making a positive economic impact in the communities we serve. We’re committed to create opportunities that support the region, offer competitive benefits for Team Members, and further strengthen the vibrant Southland community.”

Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO of Poarch Creek Indians, added: “Wind Creek Chicago Southland is more than a casino—it’s a community-driven destination. The Tribe and Wind Creek will continue to prioritize the Villages of Homewood and East Hazel Crest as we are committed to uplifting our neighbors.”

Roger Kuehn, EVP and general manager of Wind Creek Chicago Southland, commented: “From the start, our mission has been to create jobs, spur economic growth, and offer the ultimate entertainment escape. We’re thrilled to welcome our guests on November 11 to experience the excitement firsthand.”

Sports betting in Illinois: handle reaches $877.8m in August

Illinois’ sports betting handle was $877.8m in August, up 29.8 per cent year-on-year and up 13.5 per cent from July. Players bet $852.9m online and $24.9m at retail sportsbooks.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB), adjusted gross revenue hit $59.2m, 26.2 per cent higher than in August 2023 but 17 per cent lower than July 2024. The hold was 6.74 per cent, down from 9.22 per cent in July. Some $57.8m of all revenue came from online betting and the remaining $1.3m from retail sportsbooks.