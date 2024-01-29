bet365 and Scout Gaming Group launch free-to-play products in North America

bet365 is using Scout Gaming Group the the fantasy sports provider’s Daily Lineups.

US.- Operator bet365 has announced a partnership with Scout Gaming Group to bring the fantasy sports provider’s free-to-play Daily Lineups to North America. The deal expands bet365 and Scout Gaming Group’s existing partnership.

With Daily Lineups, users can build teams and compete against others for points in sports like football, basketball, baseball and golf. Players on each team accumulate points based on their real-world performances with winnings paid in the form of bonus bets or cash. The product is available in Virginia, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ontario, Canada.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are excited to partner with Scout Gaming Group, a veteran leader in fantasy sports. Their robust range of technologies, products, and services will play an instrumental role as we expand our fantastic free-to-play “Daily Lineups” for our eligible bet365 customers!”

Niklas Jönsson, CEO at Scout Gaming Group added: “We’ve now brought to market a fully localized, and highly competitive free-to-play product in a region where there is considerable competition, a massive market and even more opportunities for innovative Fantasy Sports providers and operators.

We are very much looking forward to measuring the results with bet365 and ensuring the products deliver on their tremendous potential and the vision of the partnership to bring engagement and excitement to users.”