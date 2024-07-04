Bellagio submits renovation plan

MGM Resorts’ Bellagio in Las Vegas plans to expand its retail, dining and entertainment offer as part of a $80m renovation project.

US.- MGM Resorts’ Bellagio in Las Vegas has submitted plans to expand its retail, dining, and entertainment offer as part of a $80m renovation project. The expansion, titled Project Mojave on county planning documents, proposes the addition of new amenities running from the Bellagio hotel’s main entrance alongside the walkway to Las Vegas Boulevard.

In 2023, a US$110m redesign of 819 guest rooms and 104 suites in Bellagio’s Spa Tower was completed. A similar makeover of 400 suites is underway at the Bellagio tower this year.

In May, El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas also announced renovation plans. The $20m property-wide expansion will include the addition of a new high-limit lounge, two new bars, a new restaurant and a Starbucks coffee shop. The casino, which opened in 1941, plans to begin work this summer with completion due in early 2025.