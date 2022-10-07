Belgian self-exclusion scheme expanded to cover retail betting

The Belgian Gaming Commission were consulted before the new decree was issued.

Belgium.- The Belgian Gaming Commission has announced that the country’s gambling self-exclusion scheme, EPIS, will be expanded to include retail betting. So far, it has been used for online gambling and land-based casinos and slots arcades, but it was not consulted by retail bookmakers.

Through EPIS, players can self-exclude from gambling for fixed periods of time. The BGC has previously been criticised by the Belgian Council of State for imposing a minimum six-month period for self-exclusion. It said that the regulator did not have the authority to impose a minimum period.

Belgium makes another cut to max number of licences

New limits on the Belgian gaming market continue to be introduced. The Belgian Gambling Commission last month announced the implementation of a royal decree cutting the maximum number of online sports betting licences by one, from 31 to 30.

The new limit will apply to online sports betting licences, known as F1 licences, until July 2031. The number of available permits had already been reduced from 34 last year.

It’s the latest change in Belgium following the announcement that weekly deposit limits for online gaming will be reduced from €500 to €200 from October 20.

Players may request that their deposit limit be lifted but operators must notify the Belgian regulator of the request and check with the National Bank that the player is not listed as being in default on its Central Credit Register. As long as the player is not listed, the deposit limit can be lifted three days after a request is made.