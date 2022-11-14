Belgian gambling regulator urges caution ahead of World Cup

The Belgian Gambling Commission is the latest regulator to send a warning to operators ahead of the tournament.

Belgium.- The Belgian Gambling Commission has reminded operators of their duties ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup, which starts on November 20.

A letter sent to operators reminds F2 retail betting licence holders to respect two sections of the Belgian Gaming Act – articles 5 and 6. The former requires that a sign be placed less than a metre from betting terminals to remind players that no loans or advancements cannot be used to bet. The sign must clarify that it’s illegal for minors to gamble.

Meanwhile, Article 6 requires operators to have at least two folders below this sign providing information on problem gambling.

The Belgian Gambling Commission’s warning follows calls for caution from the Dutch gaming regulator KSA. Meanwhile, in France, the ANJ has signed new charters with operators who have agreed to moderate the number of gambling ads during the World Cup

Belgium’s €200 weekly loss limit comes into force

Last month, the weekly loss limit for gambling in Belgium was reduced from €500 to €200. The new limit was introduced through a royal decree announced in July.

The reduction in the loss limit had been proposed by the minister of justice Vincent Van Quickenborne, who has also led Belgium’s tightening of gambling advertising restrictions. The new limit applies on a site-by-site basis after previous attempts to install a cross-site limit were scrapped.